In Tripura, former Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas named TMC president

Trinamool Congress in Tripura Sunday named Pijush Kanti Biswas as the party’s state president, two months ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls.

Biswas was earlier the Congress state chief and he floated a regional party Tripura Democratic Front (TDF) last year before switching over to the TMC last week.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, TMC general secretary and co-in-charge Rajib Banerjee said, “It was a question pending for quite a few days about who would be the next party president. We believe we would be able to bring people together in a democratic movement to oust the government run by the fascist BJP,” Banerjee said.

Rajib Banerjee and Sushmita Dev, who ran the party’s affairs in Tripura as co-in-charge since August this year, said all responsibilities of the party would now be with the new president.

In his first media briefing at the party’s state headquarters, Biswas said he had joined the TMC since he felt it is the only party that can defeat the BJP in Tripura.

“I met Mamata Banerjee in Delhi and realised she is very sensitive about reviving democracy and protecting the Constitution in Tripura. She said she would give all help needed to oust the BJP-led government in Tripura,” Biswas said, adding he is receiving good responses from the people and is confident of “securing good results” and winning Assembly elections next year.

People are fed up with the ruling BJP, which gave lofty promises in 2018 but not fulfilled those, he said. Biswas claimed violence and under-development marked the BJP regime.

“People are being threatened, assaulted and have to be freed. People have lost faith and confidence in the Congress due to factionalism and internal feuds. We have got two-and-a-half months ahead of us. I feel one-and-a-half months are sufficient to coordinate, unite all party workers and garner public support for Trinamool Congress. We shall do everything needed to oust this government”, he said.

A senior advocate at Tripura High Court, Biswas said it would not help the BJP to intimidate the TMC workers for they cannot be silenced by violent attacks by ‘Bike Bahini’.

‘Bike Bahini’ refers to a purported motorcycle-borne gang allegedly maintained by the ruling BJP. While Opposition CPI(M), Congress and the TMC have repeatedly blamed the BJP for the purported ‘Bike Bahini’, the ruling party has denied its association with the gang.

On alliance prospects with other Opposition parties, Biswas said no alliance would be formed without the interests of the people in mind.

“If no alliance is formed for the interest of people, it is not needed. Congress has become irrelevant due to personal activities. They are fighting for personal interests. They fought for personal interests for the last 25 years. People don’t believe them,” Biswas said, adding that any alliance between the Communists and Congress would have an adverse impact among electors since the two parties share a long history of violence and conflict in Tripura.

However, he hinted at possible dialogue with the Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha party, which is in power in the Tripura ADC, and said their demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ was constitutional.

“There is no doubt that TIPRA Motha is very strong in hills. The discussion will be about whether we can fight together. We have not decided anything about the alliance but we shall discuss it. Nothing is impossible in politics,” he said.

Last year, the TMC got 16.39 per cent vote share in the state urban local body elections even as it finished second in the Agartala Municipal Corporation polls, and claimed itself to be “BJP’s real challenger”. However, the party’s prospects were dimmed by its performance in the Assembly by-polls two months ago, where it ended up with less than 3 per cent vote share.

The TMC has had three previous attempts to expand the party based in Tripura, starting with former chief minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumder, who started the TMC’s state unit in 1999.

Six Congress MLAs moved to the TMC in 2016, only to further shift to the BJP a year later. TMC’s rank and file have seen a slight swell since the party’s win in Bengal earlier last year.