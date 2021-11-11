In Tripura, 255 dengue cases till November this year

Tripura detected a total of 255 dengue cases till November this year, a health official said Thursday. No deaths have been reported yet.

Among the total cases, 76 were found in Gomati district, 56 cases in Unakoti district, 27 in Sepahijala district and one case in North and South districts each. As per assessment of the health officials, 95 per cent of the infected persons are found to be either rubber tappers or staying adjacent to rubber estates.

“We visited some of the infected areas and found that most of the patients were working in rubber plantations. We advised them to wear full-sleeve clothes to reduce exposure to the mosquitoes while they work in gardens,” said state surveillance officer Dr Deep Debbarma.

Dengue virus is transmitted by Aedes Aegypti mosquito and those infected develop severe bodyache and fever. “Generally, the disease is found in urban and semi-urban areas. But, we found most of the cases in rural areas too,” he said.

According to official data, 127 dengue cases were reported in 2017 , 100 cases in 2018, 109 cases in 2019 and 24 in 2020.

“We did fogging and awareness campaigns. We request people to visit their nearest health centre if they develop such symptoms,” said Dr Debbarma.