In successful water route trial run, boat from Bangladesh reaches Tripura

CM Deb at the launch ceremony close to Srimantapur Land Custom Station on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

A boat carrying 10 MT cement made its way to Tripura from Bangladesh Saturday, in the state’s first-ever trial run of the Indo-Bangla inland waterways protocol route.

Terming the event a ‘historic day’, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, speaking at the launch ceremony close to Srimantapur Land Custom Station (LCS), said the route could later open Tripura’s access till Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, guarantying a huge market to explore.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina, Indian Shipping MoS Mansukh Mandaviya and others for seeing the project through, Deb said people of Tripura are witnessing the ‘achche din’ promised in 2014.

The boat, carrying 200 sacks of cement, started from Munshiganj of Bangladesh yesterday. It was to cover 90 kms and reach Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district by 11 am Saturday, but was delayed by a few hours since it was stuck 300 meters away from zero line and had to be manually tugged till the jetty.

“So far, most of our trade activities were through road or rails. Now, we shall be able to start goods transportation through waterways. Our aim of a self-reliant Tripura will be helped by this venture. The state will become a model state in three years,” Deb said.

The CM saidall NE states can benefit from the Tripura corridor, since at present, they import goods through the Haldia Port in West Bengal, 1,200 km away, while Chittagong port is at a distance of 600 km.

“I am not satisfied yet. I shall be happy when we shall have access to the entire South Asia through the Chittagong port, once the Feni Bridge is complete,” he added.

Export-import trade with Bangladesh commenced in Tripura from 1995. Currently, the state exports goods and materials worth Rs 30 crore to Bangladesh annually, but imports good worth Rs 645 crore. This huge trade deficit is due to the abnormally high import duty apparatus in Bangladesh, the absence of many commodities abundant in the state in the list of goods allowed for export, and port restrictions.

The state government is hopeful of turning the tables with the newly launched inland waterways connectivity route with Bangladesh.

