In a first since BJP-IPFT govt was formed, Tripura releases 3% DA to employees

The state has estimated to spend Rs 320 crores for providing DA to the employees and pensioners. (Representational)

First time since the BJP-IPFT government was formed in the state, the Tripura government Thursday announced that it will provide allowances to its employees with effect from March 1.

The state government declared that it will give the first installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with a hike of three per cent to its employees and pensioners.

“Though the new pay scale (7th pay commission) was implemented on October 01 in 2018, we could not give allowance to the employees due to financial constraints”, said Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath while addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat on Thursday evening.

He also added that no state government in the country except West Bengal has given the allowance to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has estimated to spend Rs 320 crores for providing DA to the employees and pensioners. Of the total, Rs 24.61 crore would be spent for March and Rs 295.39 crore for 2021-22.

Tripura has 1,10,517 regular employees and 67,809 pensioners in the government sector. Besides, there are 12,178 people working as DRW, fixed salary etc.

“The former government has left a huge economic burden. The financial condition of the state is bad. So, we could not give allowances to the employees,” the minister said.