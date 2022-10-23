IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorm in Tripura on Diwali; administration on alert

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Tripura on Diwali, the state government has alerted district officials to take precautionary measures at the earliest.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places in the state on Monday and Tuesday owing to the low pressure that has developed in the Bay of Bengal.

A letter issued from the office of P Acharjee, additional secretary to the state government, said, “Heavy rains and thunderstorms may affect this Diwali festival. However, looking at the current situation, may follow the impact-based advisories of IMD and take up following measures…”. Acharjee has instructed all district magistrates to alert the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and trained volunteers to remain ready to tackle any situation, if required.

Besides, additional volunteers as well as rescue boats, life jackets and flood rescue items will be kept ready for rescue and relief purposes. The district magistrates have been asked to monitor the flow of rivers and the situation at embankments and catchment areas before taking preventive measures.

Acharjee has also directed to keep operating pumps ready for extraction of flood water in inundated areas and to prepare to evacuate affected people from low-lying areas to safe places along with provision of relief. The response teams will be required to remove debris to restore essential services, if required. The state emergency operation centre is scheduled to receive reports of the damage assessment by 2 pm.

Other northeastern states, including Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and West Bengal, as well as Odisha are also expected to experience heavy rainfall during the period.