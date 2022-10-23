scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorm in Tripura on Diwali; administration on alert

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places in Tripura on Monday and Tuesday owing to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Other northeastern states, including Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and West Bengal, as well as Odisha are also expected to experience heavy rainfall during the period. (Representational image)

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Tripura on Diwali, the state government has alerted district officials to take precautionary measures at the earliest.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places in the state on Monday and Tuesday owing to the low pressure that has developed in the Bay of Bengal.

A letter issued from the office of P Acharjee, additional secretary to the state government, said, “Heavy rains and thunderstorms may affect this Diwali festival. However, looking at the current situation, may follow the impact-based advisories of IMD and take up following measures…”. Acharjee has instructed all district magistrates to alert the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and trained volunteers to remain ready to tackle any situation, if required.

Besides, additional volunteers as well as rescue boats, life jackets and flood rescue items will be kept ready for rescue and relief purposes. The district magistrates have been asked to monitor the flow of rivers and the situation at embankments and catchment areas before taking preventive measures.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

Acharjee has also directed to keep operating pumps ready for extraction of flood water in inundated areas and to prepare to evacuate affected people from low-lying areas to safe places along with provision of relief. The response teams will be required to remove debris to restore essential services, if required. The state emergency operation centre is scheduled to receive reports of the damage assessment by 2 pm.

Other northeastern states, including Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and West Bengal, as well as Odisha are also expected to experience heavy rainfall during the period.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:26:56 pm
Next Story

Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement