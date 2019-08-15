I-Day: Priority to police offcials’ kids in state govt scholarship, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Thursday laid out plans to give priority to the wards of Police Havildars and Constables in the grant of scholarships.

Addressing the public during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Assam Rifles Ground, Deb said, “Children of Police Havildars, Head Constables and Riflemen, who would stand first, second and third in order of merit in high school and higher secondary examinations in the state will receive scholarship of Rs 10,000, Rs 9,000 and Rs 8,000 annually.”

During the event, the chief minister also handed over awards for commendable performance to police officials of the state.

Speaking at the event, Deb read out a list of success stories from his 17-month-old government and spoke about future plans he has for the northeastern state. “Three pairs of DEMU local trains will run between Agartala-Belonia-Sabroom and Dharmanagar-Agartala-Sabroom routes from September 01 this year”, Deb said.

Under Deb’s government, Tripura has procured 15,654 MT paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) this year. 1,80,641 farmers have registered so far under the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Samman Nidhi Yojana and 1,51,034 out of them have got their first instalment.

Among a package of upcoming benefits, Deb said a huge employment scope is in the pipeline for ITI graduates in the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), a modern childcare and eye speciality hospital would be built and the Regional Cancer Center in Tripura would be developed with state-of-art technology with an estimated budget of Rs 160 crores.

Deb thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for ushering in development and said that Tripura would be developed as a ‘model state’ within his tenure.