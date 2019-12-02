After Hyderabad rape, Tripura youth offers bike rides to stranded women at night

People attend a candlelight march to protest against the rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman in Delhi. (File) People attend a candlelight march to protest against the rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman in Delhi. (File)

Amid a nationwide outrage over the 26-year-old veterinarian’s rape and murder in Hyderabad, a 22 year-old-boy from Tripura has started an initiative to help women stranded in night to safely reach home. He, along with some of his friends, have decided to offer free rides on their bikes to women till their home.

Prasenjit Sarkar, 22, who is a Railway trainee electrician at Badharghat station in Agartala city, said the idea about the initiative came after he read about the Hyderabad incident, where a veterinarian was sexually assaulted and killed on Wednesday night. Four people have been detained in connection with the case.

Sarkar, who hails from Belonia in South Tripura, posted a message on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon with his name, residence, mobile number and asked women to call him if they faced any trouble reaching home at night.

“Name – #Prasenjit Sarkar..I live at Agartala #Badharghat area…have my own bike. If any mother or sister faces trouble in returning home at night, you can call me at XXXXXXX057. Please don’t call for unnecessary disturbance. Let’s help each other instead of waiting for government assistance. #No-rape,” his post read.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Prasenjit said, “We are a group of motorcyclists. We have come together on social media to offer help to stranded women in safely reaching home.”

Writer and woman rights activist Nandita Dutta said the voluntary initiative might help but there should be proper guarantee of security.

“There is a high risk involved since the women don’t know these good samaritans. Interested youths for such help should be enlisted as volunteers with local police stations,” Dutta told indianexpress.com.

Sukla Singha, an Agartala-based writer, said, “Not all men are potential rapists, but every woman is a potential victim. I’m a woman who travels alone. Even if I carry a knife or a weapon, I might not be physically able to tackle 4-5 men. So, it’s undoubtedly a noble initiative. But, yes, it can go wrong as well”.

