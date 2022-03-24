Hopeful many retrenched schoolteachers will get jobs after JRBT results: Tripura education minister

Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday said he is hopeful that a large number of retrenched schoolteachers in the state would get placed after results of the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT) examination are announced.

Replying to a reference period notice moved by opposition MLAs Sudhan Das and Jashabir Tripura, Nath said his government extended ad hoc tenure of retrenched teachers for two years, provided one-time relief of Rs 35,000 to 9,686 of them after the BJP-led government assumed office in 2018.

The minister said his government is “sympathetic” towards the plight of retrenched teachers and blamed the erstwhile Left Front government for the faulty recruitment process.

He also said several of the retrenched teachers have already got placed in different jobs, including teaching positions through Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and teachers recruitment board.

The state government also allowed age relaxation for TET and sought to recruit available retrenched teachers in one go without separate notification, but the Supreme court rejected the plea, the minister said.

Nath said the JRBT recruitment process is now sub judice at the High Court of Tripura, but expressed confidence that once the results are announced, a large number of teachers would find jobs.

“Among 8,700 of the 10,323 retrenched teachers, who are still waiting for their jobs, 8,645 applied to be inducted in Group C and Group D positions through JRBT recruitment process held in August last year. It’s my confidence that many of them, a large number, would be placed after the results,” he said.

Opposition legislator Sudhan Das said 130 retrenched teachers have lost their lives and asked the government to deal with the issue with a humanitarian outlook.

On March 6, Nath said the state government was trying to re-induct 10,323 retrenched teachers through various recruitment processes. He, however, added the recruitments would have to be done without legal complications.

The services of 10,323 schoolteachers were terminated following a High Court order in 2014. The Supreme Court, however, upheld the HC order in 2017 after hearing Special Leave Petitions (SLP) filed by sacked teachers and the former Left Front government.

Many of the teachers got alternative jobs in different departments and over 8,000 were reinducted on an adhoc basis till March 2020. They have been awaiting jobs since then.

The retrenched teachers held a 51-day demonstration in the city from December 2020 to protest against alleged government inaction to re-recruit them. The movement ended in police action after the protesters declined to vacate the area despite government orders.