HIV cases on rise in Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur, state govt calls for new initiatives

While the overall figures of AIDS prevalence are declining across India, the numbers are rising in North Eastern states. Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman has said that HIV cases are on the rise in Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Speaking at an event on the occasion of the World AIDS Day at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, the health minister said, “It is a matter of concern that incidents of HIV are on the rise in three NE states – Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. Our government has stressed on campaigning to end drug addiction and prevalence of HIV.”

Roy Barman said awareness campaigns would be intensified to spread the message of welcoming HIV-infected people in society. “HIV is not contagious. The message will be spread to more people. HIV-infected people should be welcomed in the mainstream of society.”

According to a report by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS), 1313 HIV cases were identified in Tripura till October this year, 513 among these were female while 65 others were children. The report also stated that 365 people died of AIDS in the state in the corresponding period. The TSACS has identified 800 drug users who take intravenous narcotics, 89 were diagnosed HIV positive.

The minister called for imposing mandatory blood test for highway truckers who enter Tripura through Churaibari Inter-State check post connecting the state with Assam in the northern district.

“Truckers are potential carriers of the HIV. They may be made to go through a mandatory blood test at Churaibari,” he said. The move, which was earlier proposed to National AIDS Control Society, got formal approval and might be implemented in Tripura soon.