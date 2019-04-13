Tripura High Court holds late night hearing, cancels bail of accused for attacking doctor

The Tripura High Court convened late night on Friday for the first time in its history since it was established in 2013 and rejected a bail order of five persons who were arrested for an attack on an on-duty resident surgeon at Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital on Thursday.

Advertising

Dr. Dipankar Debnath, the victim was dragged by a group of people and thrashed in the public eye early morning on Thursday. He was left unconscious in front of Agartala City Centre, nearly 100 yards away from the hospital. The doctor was admitted at the trauma centre of GBP Hospital where his condition was learnt to have gotten better.

The attack on the medico took place after a pregnant woman died during labour at the hospital. Relatives of the deceased blamed negligence of doctors for her death.

Tripura High Court Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol heard an urgent petition filed by the State government in a special session held briefly around 9 pm last night and stayed the order of a first class Judicial Magistrate, who granted anticipatory bail of the five accused. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for the petition on April 24.

Advertising

The five accused were charged with abduction of a government servant on duty, attempt to murder, obstruction of public servant on duty and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The special petition from state government came after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb intervened and said that though his government could not override the judicial process where the accused got bail, it would file a petition with the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail order.

The High Court stay order was welcomed by all doctors who withdrew their indefinite agitation of halting private practice, non-cooperation in voluntary blood and organ donation camps. The medicos also threatened yesterday that they would tender mass resignation from public service if the attack on the surgeon didn’t meet justice.

A delegation of All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association (ATGDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other sister organizations met Chief Minister today where they were assured of all possible cooperation from the government.

“We have been assured that all our demands will be considered in positive light. We are withdrawing our agitation for now. But we shall keep a close watch. If similar incidents repeat, we shall resume our protest”, ATGDA secretary Rajesh Choudhury told reporters.

The Chief Minister has also assured to provide CCTV cameras in all public healthcare institutions including primary health centres (PHC) in far-flung areas of the state. He declined the provision of police checkposts in public healthcare centers except for IGM Hospital and GBP Hospital in Agartala. Apart from that, CM Deb has assured that police stations across the state would be asked to start special patrolling in all hospitals to make sure everything is in order.