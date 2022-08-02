scorecardresearch
Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan: Tripura govt to provide Tricolour to 4.5 lakh households in state

Dr Manik Saha said the government hopes to cover 60 per cent of households in the state under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
August 2, 2022 8:38:35 pm
Mumbai: Workers prepare Indian national flags to be sold as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, ahead of upcoming Independence Day, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The centre has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to hoist the national flag to celebrate to mark the 75th Independence Day. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI08_02_2022_000191A)

The BJP-led Tripura government Tuesday said it has procured five lakh national flags to be distributed among 4.5 lakh houses in the state as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ in the run up to the Independence Day.

“Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan was started to show respect to our freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. The Tricolour is our pride, a sign of our patriotism… Many of us often forget that,” Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said.

Tripura, which had 37 lakh people according to the 2011 census, is estimated to have around 8.5 lakh households across all its eight districts.

Saha said the government hopes to cover 60 per cent of households in the state under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The flags of varying sizes were mostly procured from local manufacturers and self-help groups (SHGs) in Tripura. However, the households will have to purchase the flags. Besides the households, the flags will be given to different government institutions, schools, colleges, panchayat offices and urban local bodies, said government sources.

The CM said earning money through sale of flags was not their objective but they believe that people would value the flag more if they bought it with their own money.

Saha also said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July and later held meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents in all districts to brief them about the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

He claimed Tripura was among the top 10 states in terms of activities associated with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 08:38:35 pm

