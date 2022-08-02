Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan: Tripura govt to provide Tricolour to 4.5 lakh households in state

August 2, 2022 8:38:35 pm
The BJP-led Tripura government Tuesday said it has procured five lakh national flags to be distributed among 4.5 lakh houses in the state as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ in the run up to the Independence Day.
“Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan was started to show respect to our freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. The Tricolour is our pride, a sign of our patriotism… Many of us often forget that,” Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said.
Tripura, which had 37 lakh people according to the 2011 census, is estimated to have around 8.5 lakh households across all its eight districts.
Saha said the government hopes to cover 60 per cent of households in the state under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Subscriber Only Stories
The flags of varying sizes were mostly procured from local manufacturers and self-help groups (SHGs) in Tripura. However, the households will have to purchase the flags. Besides the households, the flags will be given to different government institutions, schools, colleges, panchayat offices and urban local bodies, said government sources.
The CM said earning money through sale of flags was not their objective but they believe that people would value the flag more if they bought it with their own money.
Saha also said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July and later held meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents in all districts to brief them about the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.
He claimed Tripura was among the top 10 states in terms of activities associated with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Centre’s virtual training in palliative care for North-East doctors starts in Tripura
Tanishaa Mukerji reflects on why she didn’t ‘make it’ in Bollywood, brushes off comparisons with sister Kajol
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India take on Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, raising China tensions
‘He’s not going to stop’: Ageless wonder Sharath wins his fifth CWG gold as India defend team title
Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police
CWG 2022: A Delhi school looks forward to welcoming their champ, cricket coach and Lawn Bowls gold medallist Pinki Singh
Manipur will urge Centre for early completion of India-Myanmar border fencing: CM Biren Singh
Heart transplant survivors form human chain in Mumbai to raise awareness
Logitech and Tencent working on cloud-based handheld console
Things to remember before your next road trip
Delhi University plans to launch certificate courses for students from other varsities next year