Haj pilgrim from Tripura dies in Mecca

A 58-year-old Haj pilgrim from Sonamura in Sipahijala district of Tripura died due to a cardiac arrest in Mecca on Friday. Abdul Saiyad, who was one of the 150 pilgrims supported by the state government for the trip, was buried in the holy land itself.

Saiyad’s son Kamal Hussein (35) said the family learnt about the death of his father through the other pilgrims over the phone this morning. “My father died due to a cardiac arrest at 5.45 am in Mecca. He was buried in the holy land itself,” Hussein told reporters.

Tripura Haj Committee Chairman Mohammad Jasimuddin condoled the death of Saiyad and visited his family at their residence.

Out of the 150 pilgrims who visited Mecca this year, 29 hailed from Sonamura sub-division alone. Around 1,373 pilgrims from across the state have visited Mecca till date.

