Graft accused Tripura ex-minister Badal Choudhury arrested in hospital

After evading arrest for six days in a Rs 600-crore graft case, Tripura ex-minister Badal Choudhury was arrested late on Monday night at a private hospital in Agartala. The police got wind of Choudhury’s whereabout after he arrived at the hospital along with his wife around 9:10 PM on Monday night.

Advertising

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Ajoy Kumar Das told indianexpress.com that Badal was undergoing treatment at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Choudhury was hospitalised after complaining of severe uneasiness and discomfort, the police learnt.

“We arrested Badal Choudhury at 9:40 PM. His treatment is being continued but under police watch. Doctors have said he is suffering from high blood pressure,” DSP Das said.

The former minister’s condition is stable now. Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar, Left Front MLAs and senior leaders visited Badal last night.

Advertising

Badal, who served four terms in previous Left Front governments as PWD minister, was booked by the West Agartala Police on October 13, along with former PWD Engineer-in-Chief Sunil Bhowmik and former Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh. Bhowmik was arrested from his residence on the very next day; he is currently in police custody.

Choudhury, however, remained elusive over the last six days amid frantic search operations by Tripura Police who raided several homes in which they were seen ripping open box-beds, inspecting the insides of washing machines and bathrooms.

Badal was granted interim anticipatory bail for two days by West Tripura District and Sessions Court after an FIR was registered against him in the graft case. The court later rejected his plea for the extending the bail.

On Monday, the Tripura High Court heard an anticipatory bail plea filed by Choudhury. While the court reserved its order, a source in CPI (M) said the party would move for bail instead of anticipatory bail in the High Court since the latter had become null and void after Badal’s arrest last night.