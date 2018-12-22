Govt should provide rehabilitation of surrendered militants to prevent return to militancy: Arabinda Rajkhowa

Arabinda Rajkhowa- leader of the surrendered faction of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) concluded his visit to Tripura’s Khowai district Saturday. In an apparent reference to cases of pending rehabilitation for returnee insurgents in Tripura, Rajkhowa said Friday that government has the responsibility to rehabilitate the returnees.

“Government has responsibility to rehabilitate them. Otherwise what they will do? They will go back again. To stop them to go back again to the jungle, it is needed to rehabilitate them,” the ULFA leader said. Rajkhowa joined a delegation from Tripura United Indigenous Peoples Council (TUIPC) – a joint forum of 48 returnee insurgent bodies in Tripura, and attended Tripuri new year festival ‘Tring’ at Tulashikhar rural development block in Khowai district Friday night.

Tribal insurgency, which swelled between 1980 and late 2000s in Tripura, largely came down during erstwhile Manik Sarkar government’s rule due to lucrative offers of immediate grant of Rs. 1.5 lakh, vocational training for 36 months and a stipend of Rs.2000/- per month during training.

However, former National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) insurgent and TUIPC secretary Suran Debbarma claimed that over 1,700 returnees in the state are living without their assured rehabilitation package. He also demanded the Biplab Deb government to fulfill their assurance by releasing package for returnees.

Rajkhowa reportedly met former All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) supremo Ranjit Debbarma, who is the chairperson of newly formed Tripura United Indigenous Peoples Council (TUIPC) during his visit.