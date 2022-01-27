Ghosh brothers come up with song on Tripura’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle

Shankarshan and Sukanta – the Ghosh brothers of Udaipur city – have come up with a song on Tripura’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle which is largely underappreciated.

The song talks about the contributions of political leaders and social workers in the fight against the British and Tripura’s Manikya monarchs.

The 4-minute-35-second song is written by Sankarshan Ghosh, a 32-year-old musician, trained in traditional Hindustani classical music for over two decades, and composed by Sukanta Ghosh, his elder brother, who has been practising and teaching music for nearly three decades. The Ghosh family runs Purabi – a music school in Udaipur town for twenty years.

Releasing the track on Facebook, Sukanta Ghosh said, “This song is the fruit of a lot of our hard work. It was created in memory of freedom fighters from Tripura”.

He also said they have got plans of recording the song with over a hundred musicians from across Tripura later. “For now, the two of us have sung it. We have placed it before you”, Ghosh wrote on his social media page.

“There are so many personalities from Tripura who made great sacrifices for the freedom of the nation. Many of them are under-appreciated. We have tried to honour them with our song. Needless to say, we could only name a few. We want to pay our respects to those who we could not name in our song and seek their forgiveness. We have plans to produce more songs honouring them in the future”, Sankarshan told indianexpress.com

The idea was in their minds for years but the actual work started only 4-5 months back amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The lyrics, Sankarshan says, started more like musing and then the idea struck them; “why not write a song for unsung freedom fighters of Tripura?”

The song names Tripura’s Left patriarch Biren Dutta, first chief minister Sachindra Lal Singh and Debaprasad Sen — who were part of radical freedom fighter group Anushilan Samiti that sought to end British Raj in India through a revolution, since its inception in 1902.

The song also remembers other freedom fighters of the state like Prabhat Roy, Suresh Chandra Bharadwaj, Sukhomoy Sengupta, Kanu Sen, Jogesh Chakraborty, Sukumar Bhowmik, Hari Ganga Basak, Amulya Mukherjee and Nikunja Paul.

Most of them were involved with the Anushilan Samiti and some later went on to be actively involved with politics in democratic Tripura. Among them, Sukhomoy Sengupta became chief minister in 1972, Jogesh Chakraborty became a minister in the first Left front government headed by Nripen Chakraborty. Hari Ganga Basak was one of the most well known revolutionaries of Agartala city.

The song has received a good response so far with netizens appreciating the track as well as suggesting names of other freedom fighters from the state.

Rana Dasgupta, son of freedom fighter Debaprasad Sen, wrote: “Great effort. Kudos to you. Feeling proud as the son of Debaprasad (Sen). Debaprasad wrote about memories of that mass movement and reminisced about many freedom fighters in the book ‘Andolito Somoy’…..”3