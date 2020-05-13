Getting no help from Bengal in bringing back stranded people: Tripura govt

Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station Wednesday, the second day of the Railways resuming its passenger services. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station Wednesday, the second day of the Railways resuming its passenger services. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

As the first Shramik special train carrying 1,200 people from Bangalore arrived in Agartala Wednesday, the state government expressed concerns at ‘not getting any help’ from West Bengal in bringing back people stranded there in to the coronavirus lockdown.

Posting a video of people who landed in Agartala after being stuck in Bangalore for nearly two months, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter, “Shramik special train carrying around 1,200 stranded people has arrived in Agartala from Bangalore today. I am happy as they all returned to the state safely. They are now undergoing proper screening as per health protocols. With blessing of Mata Tripurasundari, all stranded people will be brought back soon. #TripuraCares4all”.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the state was not getting any help from Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal government in bringing back people stranded there.

“We are getting help from all state governments for bringing back our stranded people. But we are not receiving any kind of help from West Bengal government. They aren’t cooperating with us”, the minister said.

He added that West Bengal authorities issued some vehicle passes after an earnest request from Tripura. Passes were issued for 164 out of 8,634 people stranded there after much request; 141 persons who received passes have moved already, he said.

Tripura is undertaking a massive initiative to bring back 39,799 persons stranded in different parts of India, who have registered themselves with Tripura’s COVID-19 control-room helpline. They include 12,900 from Karnataka, 8,771 from Tamil Nadu, 1,132 from Telengana, 2,720 from Maharashtra, and 5,503 in Assam, among other.

While the first batch of stranded passengers has arrived Wednesday, another train is scheduled to leave from Karnataka on May 15. The first train from Chennai for Tripura will depart tomorrow while people are converging in Mumbai from different areas of Maharashtra to be brought back home.

