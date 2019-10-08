Past is past, let’s move ahead: Gaurav Gogoi on Tripura Congress crisis

The Congress party Monday appointed Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi as its in-charge for the states of Tripura and Manipur. The move comes weeks after Pradyot Debburman, the former Tripura Congress president, resigned from the party over apparent differences with the former state in-charge Congress General Secretary Luizinho Faleiro.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on his new responsibility, Gogoi said a visit to both the states was planned. “I hope to visit Tripura and Manipur sometime this month after the end of all Puja festivities. I shall meet and talk with all party leaders and workers there. However, nothing is confirmed for now,” he said.

Gogoi refused to comment on why he was given Faleiro’s responsibilities as well as whether bringing Pradyot back to the party was on his agenda. “Past is past. We all want to move ahead,” he said.

Pradyot, who welcomed the appointment of Gogoi on Twitter, ruled out any possibility of returning to the party. ‘He’s an old friend’, he told indianexpress.com.

“Congratulations Gaurav Gogoi for being appointed as secretary in-charge of Tripura. If you require any inputs regarding the party I shall always be available in a private capacity. Alas, I wish it was done earlier. Anyway, all I can say is “Welcome To The Jungle” brother.”

The Congress party shot from two percent vote share in the 2018 assembly elections to 28 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under Pradyot’s leadership, leaving the erstwhile ruling CPI (M) at the third place.

Pradyot was appointed president of the party’s state unit in February this year but resigned six months later, after he was allegedly asked by Faleiro to either drop his petition in the Supreme Court seeking a National Register of Citizens (NRC) revision in Tripura or step down as state Congress president.