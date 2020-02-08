Gana Mukti Parishad, royal scion Pradyot Debbarma hold separate anti-CAA rallies in Tripura

Jitendra Chaudhury speaks at GMP rally in Swami Vivekananda Grounds, Agartala against Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday. (Express photo) Jitendra Chaudhury speaks at GMP rally in Swami Vivekananda Grounds, Agartala against Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday. (Express photo)

Opposition CPI (M) tribal wing Gana Mukti Parishad (GMP) and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma held two rallies in different parts of the state Saturday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Gana Mukti Parishad (GMP) rally started from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan this noon and ended at Swami Vivekananda Grounds where communist party leaders appealed people to build unified struggle across tribal and non-tribal communities in order to thwart the amended Citizenship law.

The rally was organised on basis of 18-point issues which included demand to withdraw the CAA, to yield more power to Tripura ADC and inclusion of the state’s lingua franca Kokborok in 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

In his address at the rally, GMP president and former Lok Sabha MP Jitendra Choudhury in a scathing attack against the central government over CAA, said, “Indian farmers are committing suicide every 28th minute, they are losing their farmland and turning into wage labourers under the BJP rule. The scheduled castes and minorities are getting weaker but the central government doesn’t have any scheme or program for them. The 2020 union budget didn’t make any mention of policy to solve unemployment. But their heart cries for minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.”

Terming the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as ‘communal’, Chaudhury said it is not wrong in sympathising with other countries but the move would divide the national collective or ‘Bharat Atma’, which was envisaged in framing the secular Constitution.

“Foreign Parliaments are criticizing India’s policy and Indians living in Chicago, Washington, New York, Paris, Australia, New Zealand are seeing this,” Choudhury said.

Extending solidarity towards anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, the CPI (M) leader said, “Women, students are protesting at Shaheen Bagh for over 100 days now. I want to tell Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that nobody will accept it (CAA). The entire country will turn in to Shaheen Bagh. We shall not allow this Act to be implemented.”

Jitendra also criticized BJP’s ruling alliance partner – Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and said the party came to power promising ‘Tipraland’ – a separate state for tribals of the state but hasn’t raised a single question on the statehood demand in Tripura assembly in last two years while they are in government.

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore’s newly formed organization— The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) today, kickstarted a series of anti-CAA protests where motorcycle-riding volunteers would travel to all sixty assembly constituencies of the state and sensitise people, especially tribals, against the Act.

His campaign started with a motorcycle rally of over 300 volunteers at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura ADC, 25 Km away from Agartala.

Pradyot, who resigned from the post of state Congress president last year over his stand favouring NRC revision in Tripura, announced formation of TIPRA earlier this year with support from nearly all tribal political parties including IPFT-Tipraha, Tripura Peoples Front (TPF), Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) and Tripura United Indigenous Peoples’ Council (TUIPC).

