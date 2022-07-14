Fruit diplomacy rolls on: Tripura sends 100 cartons of pineapples to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

The Tripura government on Thursday sent around 750 kg pineapples in around 100 cartons to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of its “fruit diplomacy” with the neighbouring country, which shares an 856-km international border with it.

The consignment of ‘Kew’, a variety of the queen pineapple which was declared state fruit of Tripura by President Ramnath Kovind in 2018, was handed over to Bangladesh authorities at the Akhaura integrated checkpost this morning.

In July last year, Tripura sent a return gift of 650 kg pineapples to Bangladesh, three days after Prime Minister Hasina had sent a goodwill gift of 300 kg ‘Haaribhanga’ mangoes, a special variety of the fruit grown there, to the then Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Speaking to reporters after handing over the fruit consignment Thursday, state agriculture assistant director Dipak Baidya said: “It is a goodwill gesture to prove the good and sweet relations between our two countries with this consignment of sweet fruit. We are tied in fond memories with Bangladesh since 1971. We want to relive those memories.”

The official also said a host of fruits, including lemons, jackfruits, and pineapples, are being grown in the state in organic manner and many of these are exported to other countries. “Many of these fruits are organic by default in our state as tribal horticulture farmers grow these without any fertiliser in the hilly terrains. The formal certification is on,” he said.

Tripura grows an estimated 1.28 lakh MT (metric tonnes) pineapples every year across 8,800-hectare orchards across districts. Some of these orchards are run by the government but most of them are owned privately. Over 4,000 pineapple growers are directly connected to the cultivation of the fruit in the state.

Among different initiatives to boost pineapple growth, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) centre of Tripura designed a high-density weed resistant, climate-resilient pineapple cultivation technology to intensify pineapple cultivation in the state in July 2021.