Four suspected Rohingyas arrested in Tripura

Four suspected Rohingyas — a woman and three minors — were arrested in Tripura’s Unakoti district, 140 km from here, late on Monday evening, with police officials suspecting them of having crossed into India illegally from Bangladesh.

“We have detained four Rohingya refugees from the house of one Safiq Ali, 50, at Yeazikhoura village on Monday. They came here from Silchar town of Assam via train. Ali sheltered them and provided help,” Alamgir Hossain, officer in-charge of Irania police station in Kailashahar of Unakoti district, told reporters.

The police raided Ali’s house based on a tip-off and arrested the four, but declined to reveal their identities. The four were later produced before Kailashahar Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s (SDJM) court. The three minors were sent to a juvenile home while the woman will be in judicial custody for 14 days.

Hossain claimed the woman, during preliminary interrogation, revealed that they illegally crossed the Indo-Bangla border to visit relatives in India. No UNHCR refugee card or other documents were found in their possession, he said.

Over 50 Rohingya refugees have been detained in different parts of Tripura since January this year. Nineteen Rohingyas were detained on February 26 from Ashabari, a village adjoining the Indo-Bangla international border in Sepahijala district. They were later released after producing refugee cards issued by the United National High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). On January 18 this year, Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 31 Rohingyas after they spent four days waiting at the no man’s land between Indian and Bangladesh borders in West Tripura.