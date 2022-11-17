Four Rohingya arrested while trying to board train to Delhi: Tripura police

Four Rohingya were arrested in Tripura on Thursday, five days after four other refugees from Myanmar and two infants were caught. For reasons that police could not specify, Rohingya’s movement and their subsequent arrests have jumped in the past fortnight.

Assistant inspector general (law and order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said in a statement that four Rohingya were detained at the Badharghat railway station in Agartala while boarding the Tripurasundari Express to Anand Vihar in Delhi in the morning. They were later arrested and a case was registered.

The detained people were identified as 48-year-old Hasina Begum, 21-year-old Kusnama Begum, 22-year-old Shajida Begum and 32-year-old Nurul Haque—all from the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. Police said they admitted to have entered Indian territory by illegally crossing the international border from the neighbouring country.

On November 12, four Rohingya and two infants were nabbed at the same railway station. This came barely a week after 15 Rohingya were arrested from various places in the northeast state.

Most of the detainees admitted to have crossed the India-Bangladesh border fence with the help of an agent or mediator who assured them well-paid jobs in the construction sector in Delhi or elsewhere in the country.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, and Sepahijala district shares a considerable length of it. The semi-porous border, still unfenced in a few parts owing to local land disputes and objections, is often used for illegal immigration by Rohingya, among others.

Rohingya are ethnically from Myanmar’s Rakhine state, previously known as Arakan. They have allegedly faced persecution at the hands of Myanmar’s military since the country’s independence in the late 1940s.

Rohingya villages in southwest Myanmar faced a military crackdown in the wake of a deadly attack on a Myanmarese army post by Rohingya rebels in 2016.

A crackdown that started in August 2017 led to a mass exodus of Rohingya men, women and children to all nearby nations, especially Bangladesh.

In an October 2017 letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered all state governments to immediately identify and monitor Rohingya refugees, termed their “infiltration” as a burden on the limited resources of the country and claimed that it aggravated security challenges to the country.