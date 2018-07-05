Tripura lynching probe: Four cops suspended

It is learnt from sources that the four personnel were in the vicinity at the time of the incident but they could not control the mob after the altercation. (Representational) It is learnt from sources that the four personnel were in the vicinity at the time of the incident but they could not control the mob after the altercation. (Representational)

Tripura Police on Wednesday said four personnel were suspended as it progressed in the investigation into the lynching of an announcer hired by authorities to dispel rumours.

Sukanta Chakraborty (33) was lynched by a mob on June 28 in a crowded market in Kalachhara area of South Tripura after a few youths confronted the government announcement team and said they did not know the “real” situation in the villages where “child abductors were really present”.

“Four personnel have been suspended pending enquiry. Two policemen and two TSR (Tripura State Rifles) personnel,” KV Sreejesh, Inspector General of Police (law and order), told The Indian Express over phone.

Asked whether the suspension was due to alleged inaction of security personnel on the spot, Sreejesh said, “That we can say only after inquiry. It will be premature to comment now. Prima facie there were some doubts so this inquiry…”

It is learnt from sources that the four personnel were in the vicinity at the time of the incident but they could not control the mob after the altercation. The TSR participates in counter-insurgency operations and assists the police in maintaining law and order.

Identifying the two policemen as a constable and an assistant sub-inspector, a police officer said, “They were not adequately armed because no one could fathom such a thing could happen on that day — it’s not election time or anything and it was a market place not an interior area.”

