scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Four insurgents, two collaborators surrender in Tripura during security operation: police

The operation was launched after the National Liberation Front of Tripura ultras entered Indian territory from Bangladesh, say police.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
August 5, 2022 5:16:40 pm
tripura security operation, indian expressPolice said the four insurgents had entered the state from Bangladesh through the Ganganagar border. (Express Photo)

Four insurgents and two collaborators of the Biswamohan faction of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered in the midst of an intensive operation launched by security forces to nab them, police said on Friday.

Assistant inspector general (law and order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury identified the four armed insurgents as Umesh Koloi alias Uklai, Fanijoy Reang alias Sathukri, Victor Jamatia alias Halam and Uttam Kishore Jamatia alias Usha. They hailed from Ompi in Gomati district, Manikpur of Dhalai district and Killa in Gomati district.

Police said the four insurgents had entered the state from Bangladesh through the Ganganagar border, adding that they moved to the jungles of Ganganagar in North Tripura, Mungiakami in Khowai district, Ompi and Killa police station limits in Gomati district.

Chowdhury said that police, Tripura State Rifles, the CRPF and the BSF were involved in the intelligence-based special operation. “As a result of [the operations], the group faced hardships to move and even survive in the deep jungle of the Baramura range. Pressure exerted by security forces made them surrender today before Tripura police,” he said in the statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Umesh Koloi is a self-styled colonel and Victor Jamatia is a self-styled lieutenant colonel of the banned insurgent outfit. Fanijoy is a self-styled warrant officer and Uttam Kishore Jamatia is a cadre of the outfit.

They entered Indian territory on July 21 and also had help from two collaborators—Surjya Kishore Jamatia from Birganj in Gomati district and Brajendra Reang from Teliamura in Khowai district. The duo also surrendered before police.

According to police, the insurgents laid down an AK-56 rifle with two magazines and 60 live rounds, an M-20 pistol with a magazine and five live rounds, a .38 calibre pistol with a magazine and 15 live rounds. The ultras also deposited one extortion notice book of the NLFT, some notice pads or money receipts and other incriminating evidence, police added.

Describing the surrender as a huge success for police, Chowdhury said preliminary interrogation had revealed that the NLFT-BM was facing “financial and other hardships”.

Frustrated with underdevelopment and a sense of alienation, a section of tribal youths took up arms and armed insurgency started in Tripura in the late 1980s. Though armed struggle in the border state dates back to 1967, when a small outfit called Sengkrak took up arms, the late ’80s saw the emergence of several insurgent groups, most of which are now defunct except for a small faction of the NLFT. It is claimed to be active in Bangladesh.

Insurgency largely ebbed during the erstwhile Left Front government’s rule owing to lucrative offers such as an instant grant of Rs 1.5 lakh, vocational training and a Rs 2,000 stipend.

The BJP-IPFT government dealt a major blow to the already waning insurgency in 2019, when over 80 cadres of the NLFT’s Biswamohan Debbarma faction laid down arms.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, patches of which are still unfenced.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 05:16:40 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sreeshankar wins Silver in High Jump final

2

After Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar responds to claim he doesn't commit to movies: 'My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of other stars'

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Coomi Kapoor writes

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Premium
'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?
Doctor in the House

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement