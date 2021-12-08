Four insurgents of NLFT and KYKL surrender before BSF in Tripura

Four insurgent cadres including three from the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and Manipur’s banned militant outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) today surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) here, officials said.

In a statement issued this afternoon, a BSF spokesperson from the Tripura frontiers said, “Today three active NLFT (BM) Insurgents – self-styled sepoy Suku Chandra Debbarma alias Swrang, cadre Deba Mohan Tripura alias Dompai and Pankhichan alias Bura along with one active Insurgent of a Manipur based outfit KYKL – Vidyananda alias Bomocha have surrendered before BSF in presence of DIG Raj Kumar Dua and other senior BSF officers and media personnel”.

During preliminary questioning, returnee insurgent Suku Chandra Debbarma alias Swrang confessed that he along wth NLFT (BM) cadre Saruj Debbarma alias Usharanjan were directly involved in the killing of BSF Sub-Inspector Bhuru Singh and constable Raj Kumar in August this year.

The BSF officials were killed during an exchange of fire between BSF patrolling party and some militants in general area of a border outpost at Panisagar sub-division of Dhalai district, in the bordering region under Chawmanu police station.

The insurgents snatched their service weapons including an AK 47 and one 9 mm SMG Berretta along with magazines and live ammunitions near the Indo-Bangla international Boundary.

Returnee Suku Chandra Debbarma was handed over to Manikpur police station at Tripura’s Dhalai district for further investigation and necessary course of legal action as per the FIR lodged in the case.

The BSF spokesperson later said a large number of Indian insurgents have surrendered before BSF and other security forces in recent times, which suggests insurgents’ “eagerness to denunciate the path of violence and enthusiasm to live peaceful contented life with their parents, relatives and friends”.