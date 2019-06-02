Four injured, over 1,700 stranded in relief camps due to flood situation in Tripura

Four persons were injured and over 1,700 people were sheltered in relief camps due to landslides and flood conditions in last two days across different districts of Tripura, officials said. The daily situation report from State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informed that 1,744 persons are currently sheltered in 12 relief camps. Though thunderstorms and heavy showers have affected nearly all 8 districts of the state since last 48 hours, Sepahijala and West Tripura districts were worst hit.

Meanwhile, three were injured at Rajnagar village of South Tripura district due to flood conditions and one person was reported to have been injured due to landside at Mandai in West Tripura. They were rushed to Govind Ballav Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala for treatment.

As many as 822 houses were damaged due to mudslips, flood waters and uprooted trees.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed concern over the flood situation and asked District Magistrates and concerned officials to make sure all rescue operations and emergency relief materials are provided as soon as possible.

An official from the local Meteorological Department informed that thunderstorms are likely to occur accompanied with gusty winds of 230-240 Km per hour speed in all districts of the state.

An official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that Tripura State Rifles (TSR), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and Civil Defence volunteers were kept ready for rescue operations in case conditions worsened.