Tripura: Four BJP workers killed in road mishap on way back from CM’s ADC poll rally

"The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Amarpur sub-divisional hospital and Gomati district hospital. Two have been shifted to Agartala,” said police station officer in-charge Suman Acharjee.

Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including three women, were killed in a road accident on their way back from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s political rally at Natunbazaar in South Tripura on Friday. Twenty-two people were injured in the accident as well.

Deb had addressed a campaign rally at Nutanbazar in Gomati district for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls slated to be held on April]6.

According to the police, the road mishap happened on Nutanbazar-Amarpur road on Friday evening when the vehicle of the BJP activists overturned. The four deceased have been identified as Grahin Kumar Jamatia (65), Urbashi Kanya Jamatia (45), Mamata Rani Jamatia, (26) and Rachana Devi Jamatia (30).

“The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Amarpur sub-divisional hospital and Gomati district hospital. Two have been shifted to Agartala,” said police station officer in-charge Suman Acharjee.

In a message on social media, Chief Minister Deb condoled their deaths and wrote, “Four activists died in a road accident while returning from a programme of Bharatiya Janata Party at Nutanbazar. I am saddened because of the incident. Many others were injured. I extend my deep condolences to family members of the departed ones and pray to Mata Tripurasundari for speedy recovery of the injured ones. I assure that the party will be with every family during the sad moment.”