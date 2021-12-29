Four Bangladeshi nationals, one Indian tout detained by BSF for ‘attempted infiltration’

The Border Security Force (BSF) detained four Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout attempting to cross into the Indian side late night yesterday, a BSF PRO informed Wednesday.

The official said that BSF jawans from Srimantapur Border Out Post (BOP) in Sepahijala district, 50 km from here, foiled an attempt of trans-border infiltration.

“An FIR was lodged and all the apprehended persons along with the seized items were handed over to local police for further legal action,” the official said.

The four Bangladeshi nationals are Abdul Jalil (65), Helena Begum (52), Baby Akhter (55) and a five-year-old boy – all residents of Surjya Nagar village of Comilla district in Bangladesh. The Indian tout was identified as Rafikul Islam, a resident of Singerpara village in Sepahijala district.

The BSF also informed that it seized 29,850 banned Yaba tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 1,47,90,000 near the India-Bangladesh border fence in Sonamura under Sepahijala district. The BSF also succeeded in seizing various other contraband items having a collective market value of Rs 15,78,138.

Earlier in November, BSF IG Sushanta Kumar Nath, who’s heading the Tripura Frontiers, said 208 “intruders” were arrested this year while trying to cross the India-Bangladesh international border in different parts of Tripura. This figure includes 115 Indian nationals and 93 Bangladeshi citizens.

Last year, 85 Indians and 46 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while illegally crossing the border.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local disputes amid ongoing border-fencing work.