Former Tripura school teacher who lost job after SC order dies by suicide

A 32-year old former school teacher, who was under financial debt after he lost his job, was found dead at his house in Kamal Kanta Para, 90 km from here on Friday night.

Uttam Tripura was terminated after the Supreme Court upheld the High Court order retrenching 10,323 posts for school teachers due to a faulty recruitment process.

Belonia Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Soumya Debbarma said a case of unnatural death was registered with PR Bari police station based on a complaint filed by his wife.

“We received information from the deceased person’s wife that Uttam Tripura hanged himself. We can’t say anything for sure yet. We are investigating the issue”, the official said.

Shefali Tripura, wife of the deceased, told reporters this morning that her husband was suffering from a severe financial crisis since he lost his job. On top of that, he was under a bank loan and had no income to pay it back, she added.

Asked if loans mounted pressure on the deceased to kill himself, the police said the investigation is still going on.

School teachers including graduate, under-graduate and post-graduate teachers, who were inducted in different phases since 2010 were terminated over faulty recruitment process by the High Court of Tripura in 2014.

The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017, in response to Special Leave Petitions filed with the apex court by sacked teachers and the government.

While many of these teachers got placed in alternative jobs through interviews in the meantime, over 8,000 were later re-inducted on an ad hoc basis till March 31 this year, after which they were rendered jobless.

Three organizations of the sacked teachers have started an indefinite mass sit-in-demonstration 27 days ago. The protest is still underway. Meanwhile, the sacked teachers have announced that they would intensify their agitation from January 6.