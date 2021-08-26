Former CPI-M leader’s grandson pens songs for TMC in Tripura

Former Chief Minister of Tripura and Left patriarch Nripen Chakraborty’s grandson Sandip Chakraborty, an active supporter of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, has composed songs on the “deprivation” of people in Tripura under the BJP regime. Through his lyrics, he appealed to anti-BJP parties to join hands with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Tripura is scheduled to go for polls in 2023 and eyeing the election, TMC has started preparing their base to replace the BJP-IPFT government.

“There is an unruly scenario and jungleraaj in Tripura. The state has such a situation where no Opposition party can raise their voice. The TMC leaders who visited the state were not allowed to stay in hotels and their vehicles were damaged. Because of this, no local cab driver is ready to provide vehicles to them when they visit the state. I have recently composed songs on the problems being faced by more than ten thousand sacked teachers and other deprived people. I have also appealed through my song to all the anti-BJP parties of the state to come together and join Mamata Banerjee to get rid of the deprivation,” Sandip said.

Sandip (45), is an employee in West Bengal’s Transport Department and has been a supporter of TMC since 2017.

His songs for Tripura include “Tripurar shab bhai bonera Nipirito Jara Jagore Aaj (All brothers and sisters and deprived people of Tripura wake up)”, “Aagamir kandari Abhishek” (Abhishek Banerjee is the captain of the future) and “Khela Hobe Ebar Tripurar Mati te (The game will now begin in Tripura)”.

“I have visited Tripura many times since 2018. I am planning to visit the state again for the 2023 poll campaign,” he said.

Nripen Chakraborty, who was sent to Tripura by CPI-M in 1950 to spread the organisational base in Tripura, later on went on to become one of the pioneers of Communist politics in the state along with others like Biren Dutta and Dasharath Dev. He had served as the Chief Minister of Tripura for two terms from 1978 till 1988.