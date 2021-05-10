Ex-CM Manik Sarkar, CPM leaders say ‘attacked in South Tripura by BJP workers’

Tripura former chief minister Manik Sarkar, deputy opposition leader Badal Choudhury and others were attacked in South Tripura on Monday evening, allegedly by ruling BJP workers.

Sarkar along with other party leaders were on their way to Shantirbazaar in South Tripura to meet injured party workers in another attack when the Opposition leader’s convoy was halted and attacked by a large group of people and in the presence of Tripura police personnel.

Sarkar said the ruling BJP’s leadership is instigating miscreants to perpetrate attacks on opposition leaders. “People will remember these incidents. These will not be forgotten so easily. We have been targeted and it is unacceptable,” he said.

The attacks come barely a week after Tripura CM Biplab Deb said his government has put an end to decades of ‘culture of terror’ which allegedly started with the Left rule.

Sarkar on Sunday said that Biplab has failed to provide rule of law in Tripura. “I feel sad and these incidents have to be stopped. It can’t continue,” the opposition leader said.

Accusing Biplab’s government of turning Tripura into ‘junjgle raaj’, Manik Sarkar appealed people to stand united against the misrule and misgovernance.

Recounting his experience, Sarkar said when his entourage reached Shantirbazaar they found sloganeering youths trying to stop them. “We alighted from our vehicles after police officials denied permission to go ahead. So we were forced to walk and we were attacked by unidentified miscreants who threw stones, water bottles and eggs at us.”

The former Chief Minister also blamed senior police officials who were reluctant to arrange proper security cover.

Earlier on March 3, Badal Choudhury came under attack from miscreants at Manirampara while on his way to join a commemoration programme of a CPM indigenous leader.

“We have reasons to believe that workers from BJP are instigating violence in Tripura. BJP is afraid of the communist party and are, hence, intensifying their violent tactics after loss in four states in recent assembly polls,” Sarkar said.

Law minister Ratan Lal Nath denied the role of BJP workers in the incident. Nath who is a senior BJP leader said the miscreants could be former CPM supporters who have turned against Sarakar and team now.

A duty officer from the police headquarters said they don’t have any complaint on the issue.