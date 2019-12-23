‘Concerned about threat from insurgents’: Tripura MP after voting in favour of CAB in Parl

NLFT also threatened to socially boycott Rebati Kumar Tripura, declaring him unfit for holding office. (File photo) NLFT also threatened to socially boycott Rebati Kumar Tripura, declaring him unfit for holding office. (File photo)

Tripura BJP MP Rebati Kumar Tripura Monday said he is concerned about a threat he received from banned insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) for voting in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament.

Five days after the insurgent outfit’s letter became public, the Parliamentarian Monday said he received NLFT’s letter in which he was threatened for voting in favour of the citizenship legislation.

“I voted in favour of CAB when the legislation was put up for voting in the Parliament. NLFT has claimed in the letter that I have betrayed tribal people of the state by voting for the Bill and have threatened me,” MP Rebati Kumar Tripura, who was elected from East Tripura (ST) Lok Sabha constituency this year told a press conference on Monday evening.

Explaining why he voted in favour of CAB, Kumar said, “I am an MP from a party. The party imposed a whip, a very extreme whip. Everyone knows what would happen if I voted defying the party whip.”

The first-time Parliamentarian said there is a genuine concern of tribals who have turned into minority (in Tripura) but claimed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) wouldn’t affect them.

“Illegal immigration can’t be allowed to continue anymore. People have been coming from anywhere in last 70 years. A law from the British period needed amending as well. It can’t be said tribals would be ignored due to CAA. There is a genuine issue that tribals have been relegated to minority. The central government is aware of this reality and has exempted areas under 6th Schedule and Inner Line Permit. So, interest of tribals were protected,” Kumar said.

Asked if he is concerned about NLFT’s threat, the MP said, “Yes, it is a matter of concern. I am concerned about it, because we all know the history of this banned insurgent group’s activities in the past. I have already spoken to some senior BJP leaders in the state. I shall meet Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on the issue tomorrow.”

However, Kumar has maintained that he would not be cowed down by threats from insurgents.

“I shall continue to work for the people, who have voted for me and elected me to the Parliament. I shall not be stopped by this threat,” he assured.

The NLFT letter signed by self-styled NLFT secretary general D. Uomthai reads, “…your vote in the Lok Sabha on Dec 10, 2019 in favour of the CAB, although a single vote would not have changed the outcome, in principle is considered to constitute a vote to let outside voice dictate our daily lives….The Boroks of the state, particularly the voters from the East Tripura LS constituency have every right to ask you as to why, in your conduct as MP, you have failed to preserve, protect, defend the aspiration the people and abused the mandate, faith and trust reposed in you?” It also threatened to socially boycott him and declare him unfit to hold office.

NLFT was formed on March 12, 1989 with the agenda of sovereign Tripura under Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman.

NLFT was outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). According to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), NLFT was responsible for violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by NLFT since 2016. A large group of 88 NLFT ultras surrendered with weapons in front of the state government earlier in August this year.

