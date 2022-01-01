Tripura man, son shot at by police in Mizoram

A 40-year-old man and his son from Tripura’s North district were shot at by the police in Mizoram when the duo entered the neighbouring state on Friday afternoon. While Ramuhai Reang escaped with a bullet injury in his leg and crossed over to Tripura, his son Rathindra was caught by the Mizoram Police. He is learnt to have undergone a surgery there.

Speaking to indianexpress.com Saturday morning, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said it was still unclear why Reang and his son went to Mizoram. He said a case was registered at Vangmun police station in North Tripura, close to the Tripura-Mizoram inter-state boundary.

“The investigating officer would travel to the spot of the incident to assess and investigate. It can’t be ascertained at this stage why or how they went to Mizoram and under what conditions they were shot at. We are looking at all aspects,” the official said.

Ramuhai is under treatment at Tripura’s Dharmanagar district hospital, where his condition is stable, the official said.

Meanwhile, sources said a second case in the incident was registered at Kawrthah police station in Mizoram as well.

While the contents of the case registered in Mizoram could not be known, a Tripura official said the two men who were shot at by Mizoram Police might have travelled from Lungthir, a bordering village of Tripura to Kawrthah village of the neighbouring state via a kutcha road, to sell country-made liquor.

“We are hearing they were intercepted by Mizoram Police on their way back and were ordered to halt. They duo tried to flee and were shot at,” the official, who didn’t wish to be named, told indianexpress.com.

Mizoram’s Mamit district superintendent of police could not be reached for his comments.