Fake report in CIA’s name against former-CM: Biplab Deb’s wife to police

Two days after Biplab Deb resigned as chief minister of Tripura, his wife Niti Deb on Tuesday filed a police complaint, stating that a fake report attributed to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US is being circulated on social media in Deb’s name.

In the complaint, filed at West Agartala police station, Niti stated that she received a message on WhatsApp on May 16 — its content, she complained, was “absolutely false, defamatory and full of incitement”.

“On inquiry, I found that the WhatsApp number itself is fake and probably used unauthorisedly. The contents are attributed to CIA…I have grave doubts that the so-called report is…being circulated in the name of (the) ex-Chief Minister to create sensation and to infringe the security and sovereignty of the nation as a result of a deep-rooted conspiracy,” she wrote in the complaint and sought appropriate action against the culprits.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the complaint before registering an FIR.