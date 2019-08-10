Faction of Tripura’s NLFT insurgent group to surrender, 88 to lay down arms next week

Thirty years after it was formed, outlawed insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is moving towards a peace deal with Government of India as the insurgent outfit’s Sabir Debbarma faction signed a Memorandum of Settlement for negotiating a peace deal on Saturday. Eight-eight cadres Of the militant outfit will surrender in Tripura on August 13 as per the agreement, officials said.

A statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed this afternoon that NLFT (SD) has agreed to abjure the path of violence, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India.

“It has agreed to the surrender of its 88 cadres with their weapons. The surrendered cadres will be given surrender benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The State Government of Tripura will help the surrendered cadres in housing, recruitment, education etc. Government of India will consider the proposals of Tripura State Government regarding economic development of tribal areas of Tripura”, the statement reads.

The Memorandum of Settlement was signed by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East) of Ministry of Home Affairs, Kumar Alok, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Govt. of Tripura and Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma on behalf of NLFT (SD).

After signing the Memorandum of Settlement, the NLFT representatives called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi, the PIB statement informs.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura Police Director General in-charge Rajiv Singh said, “A memorandum has been signed. It was done at Delhi. Our officials are there. We are waiting for further details”.

Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said 88 cadres of the the outfit will surrender to the government in Tripura on August 13.

Though NLFT (BM) claimed to be having peace talks with the Government of India so far, the outfit’s Sabir Debbarma faction which signed Memorandum of Settlement, is an independent group.“

On the issue, Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said, “At this point, NLFT (SD) has signed Memorandum of Settlement with the government. There might be other people out there (of NLFT). But we shall deal with them at a latter stage”.

NLFT was formed on March 12, 1989 with the agenda of sovereign Tripura under Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman.

Reang, who floated the idea of secession from India, was later expelled from NLFT in 1993 and his subordinate Nayanbasi Jamatia became leader of the faction. In another split in 2001, a faction led by one Biswamohan Debbarma emerged.

The Nayanbashi faction chose to surrender and avail rehabilitation package of state government in January, 2004 even as the outfit’s Commander-in-Chief called off ongoing talks and fled to Bangladesh.

Currently, NLFT’s Biswamohan (BM) faction is the only active insurgent outfit from Tripura.

NLFT was outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). Suran Debbarma, who partially led mass surrender of NLFT (Nayanbashi) cadres in 2004, says there are almost 7,000 returnees from the outfit in Tripura, many of whom are yet to receive their assured rehabilitation benefits.

As per the PIB statement, NLFT has been responsible for violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by NLFT since 2016.

The militant group’s Biswamohan (BM) faction, which received an extended declaration as outlawed outfit by a MHA appointed tribunal earlier this year, has been in peace talks with the Government of India since 2015. It was undergoing 5th rounds of tripartite talks with the central government and state government, when they said in May this year that the outfit wants to finalize a peace deal within July.

Though NLFT (BM) claimed they were in peace talks with Government of India, the Memorandum of Settlement of NLFT’s Sabir Debbarma faction comes as major advancement in the way of peace deal since the faction has claimed as many as 88 cadre strength against intelligence reports of a maximum of 150 underground cadres and overground collaborators in total working for the insurgent outfit.

Commenting on the issue, insurgency expert Subir Bhaumik said the settlement is a welcome deal but claimed Sabir Debbarma represents only a faction of the outfit and so, efforts should be taken to bring in any left-over groups which might still be active.

“Central agencies were negotiating with the entire NLFT leadership, not any faction. The deal was to bring the whole group through mutually agreeable settlement. Now, the news is that a faction of NLFT has come out. It proves that the hardline group is still left behind. So, the problem is far from over”, he told this publication.

Bhaumik, who has extensively worked on NE insurgency and authored several books on the issue, said Sabir Debbarma is not a very top leader of the organization like Biswamohan Debbarma and other hardline commanders.

“If the settlement is comprehensive, I support it. But if this is one particular faction, it will go back to the Naga scenario. Much as I am optimistic about settlements, if it is with one faction, it only solves part of the problem. Efforts should be taken to bering out other factions of NLFT. I am not clear how many factions they are divided at the moment,” he said.