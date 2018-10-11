Ex-Tripura MLA found guilty of using ‘fake caste certificates’; Oppn Cong demands recovery of public funds used by him

An enquiry found Das to have held a fake SC certificate in 2012. He later appealed to the High Court for redressal. (Image for representational purpose) An enquiry found Das to have held a fake SC certificate in 2012. He later appealed to the High Court for redressal. (Image for representational purpose)

Opposition Congress on Thursday demanded the state government to recover all funds, allowances and expenses for other government facilities enjoyed by former MLA Partha Das, who was recently found to have used fake scheduled caste certificate while contesting in 2008 assembly election.

An enquiry found Das to have held a fake SC certificate in 2012. He later appealed to the High Court for redressal.

Earlier this month, a Division Bench of the High Court quashed Das’s petition from 2012, which challenged the enquiry report of State Level Scrutiny Committee that concluded Partha Das’s caste certificate was fake.

“Partha Das was a Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate who was supported by CPI (M) in 2008 assembly election. He completed a term as legislator. We want the government to recover his salary, allowances, pension and all expenses incurred by him as MLA”, Pradesh Congress SC Cell general secretary Ratan Das said.

Congress today demanded Meera Das, candidate of the party who contested in 2008 assembly elections against Partha, to be declared victorious MLA from Shalgarah-Kakraban assembly constituency. Meera Das secured 12, 289 votes and was defeated against the Left Front candidate in the election.

The opposition leaders Thursday also alleged that two elected BJP legislators in the current state Assembly held fake caste certificates.

“Two MLAs in the current assembly from BJP have fake caste certificates. We have received different documents from our party sources regarding this. Shortly after Durga Puja this year, we shall file RTI application and seek legal recourse”, Ratan Das said. However, he declined to reveal names of the MLAs.

