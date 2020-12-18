Engine of Agartala-bound Rajdhani Express derails, passengers safe

Normal train service in the Agartala-Dharmanagar section in Tripura was suspended as a result of the derailment

The engine of the Agartala-bound Rajdhani Express derailed around 10.45am in North Tripura on Friday. However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident as the coaches weren’t attached to the engine at the time.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Subhanan Chanda, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), confirmed the incident, saying the engine of the 02502 New Delhi-Agartala Special Rajdhani Express jumped rails at the Kumarghat station.

“However, no passenger coach was derailed in the incident. There was no injury or casualty. The mishap occurred at KM 74/6 in Dharmanagar – Agartala section under Lumding division of NFR,” the PRO said.

He added that an accident relief train was dispatched from Badarpur and a Medical Relief team from Agartala immediately left for the site after word of the incident trickled in.

The NFR also released a statement saying senior railway officials from Agartala and Karimganj rushed for the site with necessary men and material.

Normal train service in the Agartala-Dharmanagar section in Tripura was suspended as a result of the derailment. The official also said efforts were on to restore normal operation in the section at the earliest.

Food and allied support were arranged for stranded passengers at the scene. A medical team for trauma treatment was also called in with the help of the local administration to check on passengers.

