Elephant electrocuted at Tripura highway site

An elephant was electrocuted while working on clearing debris at a National Highway 08 site at Kacharicherra in North Tripura district, 140 km from here, on Thursday. The carcass is now undergoing post mortem examination on the site, Sub Divisional Forest Officer Vincent Debbarma said on Friday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, SDFO Debbarma said Fulmala, a 35-year-old female elephant, was hired for clearing logs and debris at the site in Kacharicherra where the National Highway is being widened.

“It was 11 am yesterday when our field officers were engaged in work. An electric wire must have fallen down. The elephant got electrocuted and died, the official said.

He also informed that a team of veterinary experts were called in to conduct post-mortem examination on the dead jumbo.

Meanwhile, the elephant’s owner Jahur Ali, who lives at Kailashahar, 24 km away, has lodged a complaint with the local police station after death of his animal.

Authorities are now thinking of hiring another jumbo soon to finish the task. Special precautions would be taken to ensure no such incidents repeat.

A team from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) is investigating how the live wire fell.