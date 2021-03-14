Elderly arrested for raping a nine-year-old girl in Tripura

According to the complaint, the accused lured the minor to his house while other family members were away and raped her.

A 76-year-old man has been arrested for raping a nine-year-old girl in Tripura’s South district.

The accused elderly was produced before a court, which was yet to pronounce its verdict till the filing of this report.

“We arrested him on the complaint filed by the survivor’s mother on Saturday. We booked him under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Belonia sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Soumya Debbarma.

According to the complaint, the accused lured the minor to his house while other family members were away and raped her. It said the girl was about to step outside to look for her mother when the elderly called over to his place.

The complaint said that the two houses are within 50 metres of each other.

In 2010, Tripura topped a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, accounting for 46.5% of crimes against women recorded that year.

However, the figure saw a significant drop seven years later, with Tripura ranking 14th among all states on that count in 2017. The latest report is awaited.