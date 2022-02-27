Eight arrested over BJP-Congress clashes in Tripura

Agartala, February 27: Within hours of clashes being reported between BJP and Congress workers in Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s Banamalipur constituency on Saturday, the police arrested eight persons including two Congress leaders.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday at the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where he went to visit injured BJP workers, Deb said, “Everyone has the onus to protect the law-and-order situation in the state. It’s everyone’s right to do politics and hold rallies. But nobody has the right to create panic and unrest in Agartala city by bringing in goons and murderers. Those behind hooliganism will not be spared.”

A senior police official said they arrested eight persons including two women based on two separate complaints lodged by the BJP at East Agartala and West Agartala police stations. The arrestees include Congress leader Radheshyam Sharma and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) state president Samrat Roy, among others.

“Some might have received minor injuries in the clashes. We are investigating the matter,” the official said.

The first clash reportedly occurred during a joining programme organised by the Congress. Former BJP minister-turned-Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman is said to have received minor injuries in the skirmish. Later, a party office in the vicinity was found in a half-damaged state.

Both the political parties organised protest rallies after the incident.

The BJP rally came under attack near the Congress Bhawan at the post office near Chowmuhani. Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik and a few police personnel, among others, narrowly escaped the petrol bomb hurled allegedly from the Congress office. The personal guard of BJP general secretary Tinku Majumder has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The state administration initially imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in a few areas of Agartala between 10:30pm (Saturday) and 5am (Sunday). The restrictions were later extended till Sunday evening.

On Sunday, Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury blamed the Congress for the violence. He added that the Congress was part of a conspiracy to destabilise the government.

“They know very well that they cannot come to power. Their motive is to destabilise the BJP government and to give mileage to the Left Front to bring them back to power in the 2023 Assembly polls,” Chowdhury said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Birajit Sinha said the attack on his party’s joining event on Saturday was indicative of the fact that opposition political parties were not allowed to hold programmes in Tripura. He added that the common people would not accept such incidents.