Eight arrested in Tripura for gangraping three minor girls and a woman

Tripura Police Monday arrested eight men for allegedly gangraping three minor girls and a woman in West Tripura.

Confirming that the incident of gangrape had occurred at Dhariacherra under Srinagar police station on Saturday evening, Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty said, “Six hours after registration of the case, police arrested all the accused persons from different places. Now all the accused persons are in judicial custody.”

The accused were charged with gangrape under Section 376-D and the POCSO Act.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Monday, officer-in-charge of Srinagar police station, Manik Debnath, said the men were arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by one of the victims.

As per the complaint filed with the police, the victims were invited by their ‘friends’ to meet them at an adjacent rubber plantation on Saturday evening. After the girls and the woman reached the place, they were allegedly gangraped at a spot near a village.

The victims were later admitted to a local hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data in 2010, among all the crimes reported in the state, 46.5% were crimes against women, which was the highest among all states. According to the latest NCRB report published in 207, Tripura is now 14th on the list.