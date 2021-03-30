Eight arrested for gangrape of two minors in Tripura’s Khowai

The families of both girls, aged 14 and 15, reportedly lodged the complaint against the youths.

Tripura Police Tuesday arrested eight youths for the alleged gangrape of two minor girls in Tripura’s Khowai district. The families of both girls, aged 14 and 15, reportedly lodged the complaint against the youths.

“A case was lodged following which we have made the arrests. The accused have been charged under Sections 341, 376 (D), 506 and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They will be produced before court on Wednesday,” said a senior police officer.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty said the accused have been identified as Jaggu Debbarma, Bimal Debbarma, Mikel Debbarma, Rishita Debbarma, Bikash Debbarma, Nitesh Debbarma, Jewel Debbarma and Biresh Debbarma, all between 19 and 22 years of age.

According to reports, one of the girls is under treatment at a hospital in Agartala.