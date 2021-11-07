Facing UAPA charges by Tripura govt, social media users claim ‘booked for raising critical questions’

After Tripura Police served notices to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, asking the US-based social media companies to block accounts of 102 users for allegedly posting content to disturb communal harmony, many netizens, charged with forgery, criminal conspiracy and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as per the case registered by the state police, and even the Editors Guild of India, flayed the move of the state government. Social media users claimed that they have been booked for raising “critical questions”.

Tripura Police booked four Delhi-based lawyers under the UAPA last week, after they visited Tripura and held a press conference, alleging minorities were attacked in different parts of Tripura in the aftermath of religious vandalism in Bangladesh. Alleging “one-to-one correlation” between these statements and the rise of communal propaganda on social media, police later booked 102 social media users under the same charges.

The allegations that police booked netizens for raising questions have come in the midst of clarifications from the state government and police that the police action is aimed at maintaining communal peace, law and order and not to disrupt freedom of speech.

Meer Faisal, a social media user who has been booked under the UAPA, wrote on Twitter, “Tripura Police is trying to cover up their complicity by dragging ‘Fake Rumours’ narrative. It is called a shifting goalposts. Many of us booked for raising critical questions over institutionalized planned violence not for rumours. Let’s not succumbed to fake narrative.”

While other users reasoned with him that verifying random comments on social media before sharing or posting them is essential, the user argued in a separate tweet that “There are always cases of rumours in such violence. These fears need to be considered as ‘REAL’. Hence such rumours need to be given benefit of doubt. But yes people on social media need to be cautious while sharing information.”

Faisal also said in his tweet that not everyone booked for rumour mongering actually spread the rumours but many of them were raising “critical questions” and “highlighting real threats” to Tripura Police.

CJ Werleman, another social media user, wrote, “I have been booked by Indian police in Tripura for reporting evidence of terrorist attacks against Muslims. The BJP government in Tripura has also blocked an investigation into anti-Muslim violence.” He deleted some of his tweets later.

Some of the other social media users who were charged by Tripura Police argued that the UAPA is a stringent Act and it should not be applied in their case. “Draconian laws like UAPA shouldn’t exist. #RepealUAPA”, wrote one Sharjeel Usmani.

Shyam Meera Singh, another social media user booked by Tripura Police, said: “Tripura Police has registered a case under UAPA against me for my tweet of three words on ongoing incidents at Tripura. I’ve got FIR copy of Tripura Police. In a second notice, police mentioned one of my tweets. The tweet was ‘Tripura is burning’. Tripura’s BJP government used UAPA based on my tweet of three words…” Shyam’s Twitter profile claims that he is a journalist.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India has expressed concern over Tripura Police’s action against social media users including journalists. It said in a press statement, “The Editors Guild of India is deeply shocked by the Tripura Police’s action of booking 102 people, including journalists, under the coercive Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for reporting and writing on the recent communal violence in the state. The state police has sent notices to various social media platforms under UAPA. This move comes a few days after the police had filed UAPA charges against some Delhi-based lawyers who had visited Tripura as part of an independent fact-finding enquiry commission into the communal violence.”

Citing Shyam Meera Singh’s case, the Editors Guild of India said booking him for merely posting a tweet of three words is an “extremely disturbing trend”.

“This is an extremely disturbing trend where such a harsh law, where in the process of investigation and bail applications are extremely rigorous and over-bearing, is being used for merely reporting and protesting against communal violence”, the press statement read.

The Editors Guild statement said that it felt the state government of Tripura was trying to deflect attention away from its own alleged failure to control majoritarian violence and take action against the perpetrators of these incidents.

“Government cannot use stringent laws like UAPA to suppress reporting on such incidents”, the statement added. The body demanded the state government to conduct an “objective and fair investigation” into the circumstances of the riots instead of penalizing journalists and civil society activists.

The Guild has also reiterated its earlier plea to the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the matter, alleging laws were being unjustifiably used against freedom of speech, and to issue stringent guidelines on charging journalists under such laws, to ensure that the provisions don’t become an easy tool for suppressing press freedom.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury clarified that his government has not curtailed freedom of speech and expression of anyone but is only trying to maintain law and order and communal harmony.

“So far as law and order is concerned, the government is very much serious. We’ll not allow anything which will allow communal destabilization… a section of people from outside tried to hatch a deep-rooted conspiracy over here with a motive to unite members of a particular religion across the country against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. This attempt will not work here. Everything is now in order. Whatever they tried to do was foiled by the government of Tripura. In the coming days as well, we shall deal with everything with strong hands”, Chowdhury said.

He also claimed that “peace, tranquillity and communal harmony are prevailing in Tripura” under the rule of the BJP.

Notably, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, only two cases were registered under the UAPA in Tripura from 2016 to 2020.

The NCRB’s annual reports from 2016 to 2020 noted that among the north-eastern states, 1,421 cases were registered in Manipur under the UAPA between 2016 and 2020, followed by Assam with 820 cases, 36 cases each in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, 17 cases in Meghalaya, two cases in Tripura and one case in Mizoram.