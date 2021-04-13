ED, Tripura Police raid recovers Rs 80 lakh in Indian currency, 30 lakh Bangladeshi Taka

The Indian and Bangladeshi currency were seized under the provisions of FEMA Act, 1999.

A coordinated raid of the Enforcement Department (ED) and Tripura Police Tuesday recovered Rs 80 lakh in India currency and 30 lakh in Bangladeshi taka bills from seven different places.

According to the statement issued by the office of Director General of Police VS Yadav, the joint operation was conducted at seven places across west Agartala in west Tripura district and Sonamura areas of Sepahijala district based on “intelligence inputs of Foreign Hawala transactions provided by Tripura Police”.

The police stated that items recovered in the raid were involved in Hawala transactions. The Indian and Bangladeshi currency were seized under the provisions of FEMA Act, 1999.

“.. other incriminating documents relating to Hawala transactions were seized for scrutiny and examinations. Further investigation is in progress,” said police in a press communique.