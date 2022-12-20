ED conducts raids in Agartala, Sepahijala district in drug-related cases, seizes proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts Tuesday in drug trafficking-related cases and seized bank deposit documents, among others, amounting to Rs 2 crore.

Posting a tweet shortly after the raids, the ED said: “ED has carried out search operations under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 in Agartala and Sipahijhala districts of Tripura in respect of investigations relating to three drugs trafficking cases and seized papers detailing proceeds of crime of Rs 2 Crore.”

A statement issued later said the raids were conducted in the state capital Agartala in West Tripura district and in parts of Sepahijala district in connection with a few FIRs registered by the Tripura Police, and chargesheets filed against Sujit Sarkar, Bijoy Paul and family members of Paresh Chandra Roy for their alleged “active involvement in storage, trafficking and sale of cannabis (beyond the prescribed commercial quantity) which is prohibited under the NDPS Act.”

The statement also said that during the raids, proceeds of crime in the form of fixed deposits, insurance policies, and documents of immovable properties amounting to Rs 2 crore were seized.

The details of the immovable properties were not given.

Meanwhile, the state police conducted a series of search operations against drugs and other contraband items in different parts of Tripura.

A total of 680 bottles of cough syrup were seized from a medical shop on Jagannath Bari Road in Agartala Monday, during a raid led by Sadar sub-divisional police officer Ajay Kumar Das. One Ratan Saha was also detained in the case registered under the NDPS Act at West Agartala Police Station.