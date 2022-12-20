scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

ED conducts raids in Agartala, Sepahijala district in drug-related cases, seizes proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2 crore

The statement also said that during the raids, proceeds of crime in the form of fixed deposits, insurance policies, and documents of immovable properties amounting to Rs 2 crore were seized.

Chhattisgarh coal levy scam, money laundering case, Bhupesh Baghel, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe details of the immovable properties were not given. (Representational)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts Tuesday in drug trafficking-related cases and seized bank deposit documents, among others, amounting to Rs 2 crore.

Posting a tweet shortly after the raids, the ED said: “ED has carried out search operations under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 in Agartala and Sipahijhala districts of Tripura in respect of investigations relating to three drugs trafficking cases and seized papers detailing proceeds of crime of Rs 2 Crore.”

A statement issued later said the raids were conducted in the state capital Agartala in West Tripura district and in parts of Sepahijala district in connection with a few FIRs registered by the Tripura Police, and chargesheets filed against Sujit Sarkar, Bijoy Paul and family members of Paresh Chandra Roy for their alleged “active involvement in storage, trafficking and sale of cannabis (beyond the prescribed commercial quantity) which is prohibited under the NDPS Act.”

The statement also said that during the raids, proceeds of crime in the form of fixed deposits, insurance policies, and documents of immovable properties amounting to Rs 2 crore were seized.

The details of the immovable properties were not given.

Meanwhile, the state police conducted a series of search operations against drugs and other contraband items in different parts of Tripura.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...

A total of 680 bottles of cough syrup were seized from a medical shop on Jagannath Bari Road in Agartala Monday, during a raid led by Sadar sub-divisional police officer Ajay Kumar Das. One Ratan Saha was also detained in the case registered under the NDPS Act at West Agartala Police Station.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 07:14:22 pm
Next Story

Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close