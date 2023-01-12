EC says violence-free polls is main goal in Tripura, won’t tolerate rule breaches

The Election Commission sounded strict caution on Thursday against poll violence and rule violations in Tripura and said that it had met administrative, security and election officials and identified 25 issues to be addressed for ensuring free and fair Assembly polls.

In a media briefing prior to their departure from the state in the morning, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “In many states, pre-poll violence doesn’t happen anymore. In Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where polls were held recently, there was no violence. Intimidating any candidate, burning party offices, preventing free and fair voting would not be tolerated. Everyone has been given strict instructions that these would not be allowed at any cost. Confidence building and free voter participation are paramount.”

His comments come amid concerns about poll violence raised by Opposition parties at an all-party meeting that the commission held on Wednesday evening. The poll schedule is yet to be announced.

A survey has revealed that 929 out of 3,214 polling stations in the 2018 Assembly elections had lower-than-average voter turnout. The commission has launched a ‘Mission Zero Violence and 929’ to boost voter turnout.

Kumar said the commission would provide a level playing field and ruled out any “partisan attitude” towards any party or candidate. “All officials will be under scrutiny and will have to answer if these guidelines are violated. Political parties will be given rally, ground and vehicle permissions by district authorities on a first-come, first-served basis,” he said.

Hundred companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have arrived in the state for poll duty. The central forces would be posted at all polling stations, checkposts, barricades and on sensitive routes and election observers deployed to ensure impartiality.

In view of the incidents in other states where some parties were found distributing money online to voters, the commission has asked banks to alert election officials to large-scale, bulk online transactions. Air traffic authorities have been asked to keep watch on anything illegal that might be brought in to influence voters through aircraft.

At least 50 per cent of the polling stations will have webcasting on the poll day, while all polling stations will have on-site video recording, officials said.

One micro-observer for each polling booth, strict observance of the silence period, tight control on the distribution of cash, liquor or other favours to voters, triple-layer security of CAPF, Tripura State Rifles and police personnel around EVM warehouses, and sufficient flying squads and quick response teams are among the other arrangements.

Teams have been asked to keep a strict watch on advertisements and fake news spread on social media.

“Pre-poll violence doesn’t happen in most states these days. We want to conduct a free and fair poll here as well. Experience from other elections (here) is in front of the people. Everyone has been given strict instruction that this is not acceptable at any cost,” the chief election commissioner said.

“Confidence building and voter participation is paramount. If they don’t participate, there’s no point. For this, activities of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, or SVEEP, were overhauled in a complete way. Those who voted earlier are being taken into confidence to ensure they don’t fall back,” he added.

The commission said it had taken special efforts to enrol women, disabled, transgender and maiden voters in large numbers. Sixty women-run polling stations and 10 polling stations run by disabled people are also part of the confidence-building measures. The commission has also enrolled 10,766 married women to ensure no voter is left behind even if their residential addresses change. Election officials will collect votes from veteran or immobile voters by visiting their homes.

The C-Vigil App will let voters send complaints to the commission along with photographs. The nearest quick response team will intervene within 100 minutes to resolve such complaints, officials said.

Tripura, which used to be a princely state till its merger with the Indian Union in 1949, was a c-category state and later a Union Territory till 1962, when it got its first elected government under Sachindra Lal Singh, the first chief minister. Since then, the Congress ruled the state until the Left Front formed a government led by Nripen Chakraborty in 1978. The Congress returned to power for a single term in alliance with a tribal party in 1988 and the CPM-led Left Front ruled the state from 1993 to 2018, when the BJP swept the polls to form a single-majority government.

This time, electoral politics has been mired in allegations of violence. While the Left accuses the Congress of having presided over “kalo din” (dark days) in 1988-93, both the BJP and the CPM have accused each other of large-scale poll violence in the past five years.