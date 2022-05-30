EC seeks response to allegation of poll code breach by Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha’s principal private secretary, Goutam Chakraborty, was on Monday issued a show-cause notice by the state election commission after the CPM accused the chief minister of violating the model code of conduct, which came into effect in view of the June 23 bypolls.

Saha was accused by the Opposition party of mixing official work with election work and using a government vehicle while visiting North and Dhalai districts recently. Chakraborty was asked to submit his reply within three days of receiving the show-cause notice signed by the additional chief electoral officer.

“As per ECI instructions contained in Chapter VII of the Manual on Model Code of Conduct that no ministers belonging whether to the central government or state government shall combine in any manner their official tours with election work after the announcement of the bye-elections and the ministers are entitled to use their official vehicles in their headquarters from their place of residences to their office for official work provided that such commuting is not combined with any electioneering or any political activity, which would include a visit to a party office even if it were en route,” the notice read.

CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on May 28 sought chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte to take action against the alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

In a separate incident, some unknown miscreants pelted stones at CPM MLA Ratan Bhowmik’s vehicle while he was moving towards Udaipur in Gomati district. Police said that no injury was reported in the incident; nor was any complaint received.