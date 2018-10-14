Durga Puja in Tripura: Big budget organisers complain about shortage of cash in market

“Everyone else has started with Baahubali theme or the theme of Dakshineswar Kaalibari in Kolkata. We have nothing left to do. So, we have gone with an imaginary temple”, Kajal Dey of Pole Star Club said. (Source: File Photo) “Everyone else has started with Baahubali theme or the theme of Dakshineswar Kaalibari in Kolkata. We have nothing left to do. So, we have gone with an imaginary temple”, Kajal Dey of Pole Star Club said. (Source: File Photo)

With Durga Puja on the doorstep, organisers in Tripura say that they are struggling with funds in a cash-starved market. All big budget puja organisers have raised the stakes this year to cope up with the rising prices of commodities but subscriptions are not flowing in as expected, they told indianexpress.com.

Netaji Play Forum president Jiban Krishna Saha said his club built their Durga Puja pandal in resemblance with the mythical ‘Mahishmati palace’ from Prabhas-starrer ‘Baahubali’. The club had to shell out Rs. 40 lakhs for idols, pandal, and decoration. However, most of the money came from donations of club members and few patrons.

“Major subscription from the market is very few and far between. There is a severe crisis of cash in the state’s internal market. We have spent more than Rs. 19 lakhs in idol and pandal alone”, Saha said.

Another puja organising club in Agartala has taken up Mahishmati palace (from Baahubali movie) as their theme. Chittaranjan Club of Agartala has adopted the Baahubali theme with a total budget of Rs 20 lakh. They have been organising Puja for 58 years now and feel that the cost of organising the festival has gone up.

Shibu Saha, president of Chittaranjan Club, says that people have an attraction towards Baahubali. “Many people might not have had the chance to watch the movie. We hope to give them an opportunity to experience Baahubali theme in real life”, Saha said.

He also informed that it is hard to get subscriptions from people since they themselves do not have enough money.

Pole Star Club has been organising Durga Puja since 1978 and has made pandals with the theme of Kargil War, Mumbai attack on Hotel Taj and others in the past. But they seem to have run out of ideas this time and have gone with an imaginary temple as their puja theme.

“Everyone else has started with Baahubali theme or the theme of Dakshineswar Kaalibari in Kolkata. We have nothing left to do. So, we have gone with an imaginary temple”, Kajal Dey of Pole Star Club said.

This club is organising puja with a budget of Rs. 15 lakh this year. Club members have paid up at least 20 percent highest than previous year’s subscriptions. But funds might not suffice and members might have to reconsider about further payment later, Dey feels.

Joynagar Yuba Samaj Club has made their pandal in resemblance with Opera House of Paris. The structure is built on a local waterbody and was fitted with the combined effect of a foundation and matching lighting. Yuba Samaj Club has fixed Rs 12 lakh as their budget. Most of the budget is sourced from advertisement and donation but the organization’s assistant secretary Jayanta Chakraborty feels subscriptions have come rather less compared to other years.

“Everyone is complaining of cash crisis”, he said.

Bharat Ratna Club in Ushabazaar area, outskirts of Agartala city, have made their imposing structure of Durga Puja pandal in the lines of Angkor Wat of Cambodia. Bharat Ratna Club is among the big budget Puja organisers.

Tanmoy Kar, who was been strolling among the puja pandals this evening, said that the government hasn’t paid bills of most contractors, which is why people don’t have enough cash in their possession to spend during the puja days.

Pratima Dutta, an employee said she hoped 7th central pay commission (CPC) awards would give her enough money to sort out a couple of dues she has. However, she says the revised pay matrix that Tripura announced on October 9, seems much less than the 7th CPC benefits. “I think employees don’t have enough money in their hands. I don’t have enough. How can we spend properly in Puja?” she said.

