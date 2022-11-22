Drugs enter Tripura from Myanmar via Assam & Mizoram, move to Bangladesh: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Tuesday joined a two-day long North-East level conference of top police officials across the region and said drugs enter Tripura via Assam and Mizoram from Myanmar and then go to Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the conference, Saha said, “The drugs are smuggled in from Myanmar and enter northeastern states like Assam and Mizoram and then enter Tripura. Later, they reach Bangladesh. This will be discussed in the conference among other issues. This northeast level conference is being organised here (Tripura) after 30 years.” The conference was attended by high-ranking police officials, including director generals, inspectors, at the Prajna Bhawan.

In terms of law and order, Saha said, the northeast is in a better position. “There are negligible inter-state issues or insurgency problems in the region. This has become possible due to the Act East policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“Barbed wire fencing was done in all areas across the state. Regarding infiltration, our central leaders are discussing with Bangladesh,” he said.

In the last Northeast Council meeting held in Guwahati last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had emphasised on not letting the northeast to be used as a corridor for drug trafficking. Besides, discussions regarding border fencing, cameras, satellite imagery software and drone technology were done in the meeting.