BJP used chair of President for political mileage, alleges CPI(M) after Droupadi Murmu’s Tripura visit

The Opposition CPI(M) has alleged that the BJP used the chair of the President of India to gain political mileage by making her inaugurate a “half-done” MLA hostel, lay foundation stones of “old roads” and flag off “already-running” trains in Tripura.

President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Agartala on Wednesday, inaugurated the newly built Tripura Judicial Academy and laid the foundation stone of the National Law University’s campus. She also launched a host of other projects, including an MLA hostel at the New Capital Complex and those related to several roads, schools and hostels; all done remotely from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in the city.

Shortly before leaving the state Thursday, the President inaugurated two new passenger train services at Badharghat railway station in west Tripura.

President Droupadi Murmu with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the flagging off ceremony of Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express at Agartala railway station, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo) President Droupadi Murmu with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the flagging off ceremony of Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express at Agartala railway station, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Speaking to reporters at the CPI(M) state headquarters at Melarmath Thursday evening, party state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “The BJP made no development in the state for the past four-and-a-half years. They tried to fool people through their recent ‘Har Ghar Sushasan’ scheme. They are trying to do it again. They even resorted to using the chair of the President of India for political gains. They made her launch an MLA hostel that is yet to be completed, flag off trains that are already running and lay foundation stones for old roads. This was undignified for the President of India”.

He also said his party would raise issues during the BJP regime such as lawlessness, poverty and unemployment in a convention at Swami Vivekananda grounds in Agartala on October 21.

Chaudhury reiterated that the CPI(M) and Left parties are the main political opposition in Tripura and they are taking messages of public issues to the people, whilst trying to unite secular democratic parties against the BJP-led government ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

“We are going to conduct the convention to inform the people about the misrule of the BJP. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Tripura Opposition leader and politburo member Manik Sarkar will deliver their speech in the convention,” he added.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the model of National Law University’s Tripura campus at Narsingarh in Agartala. (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn) President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the model of National Law University’s Tripura campus at Narsingarh in Agartala. (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

The CPI(M) had earlier said it would boycott the President’s visit to Tripura. Its statement Sunday reasoned Left party workers were assaulted during the BJP rule in Tripura and claimed that rule of law is absent in the state.

“There are incessant assaults on personal freedom and civic rights in Tripura. The situation is so dire that we are unable to offer flowers and respects for our departed comrades,” Chaudhury said. He said the Communist party hopes President Murmu would witness the reality in Tripura and take steps to revive citizen rights in the state.