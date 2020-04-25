‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly, stay indoors’: Tripura’s second Covid-19 patient after recovery

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb inspecting a hospital meant for Covid-19 patients. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb inspecting a hospital meant for Covid-19 patients.

Tripura’s second Covid-19 patient, a jawan from Tripura State Rifles (TSR), was released Saturday from the isolation center at the state-run GB Panth Hospital. Following his release, he appealed people to follow precautions advised by medical experts, and said coronavirus shouldn’t be taken lightly and people should stay indoors.

The state’s first coronavirus patient, a woman who returned from Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati last month, tested positive on April 6. Four days later, the jawan, who had traveled with the first patient in the same train compartment on his way back to duty from home in Madhya Pradesh, tested positive for Covid-19.

While the first patient was released on April 16, the jawan was released from the isolation center today after consecutive tests turned negative for coronavirus.

He was given a warm farewell this afternoon, before authorities moved him to a quarantine center where he will stay for the next two weeks to monitor any chance of relapse.

Speaking to reporters shortly before he was whisked away in an ambulance, the jawan said he received excellent service and care from doctors, nurses, other paramedic personal and government authorities during his stay at the isolation center.

As of now, Tripura is coronavirus-free after the only two patients diagnosed with the virus have recovered. But Chief Minister Biplab Deb has warned that the war against Covid-19 is far from over.

Deb wrote on Twitter: “Happy Moments. The 2nd and last COVID19 patient of Tripura got released from Hospital, where all the Healthcare staffs gave him a round of applause while he was leaving.He shared his satisfaction for the treatment received here and thanked the Doctors and Medical staffs.” He said the war against coronavirus is far from over and asked everyone to follow government guidelines.

“I thank all the frontline Warriors for making our State Corona free. The fight is not over yet. I urge everyone to follow the Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” he added.

